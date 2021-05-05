Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Welding Torch and Wear Parts market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Welding Torch and Wear Parts business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Welding Torch and Wear Parts market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Welding Torch and Wear Parts value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Water-cooled

Gas-cooled

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Construction

Demolition & Scrap

Heavy Equipment Manufacturing

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ador Welding Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

Colfax Corporation

Harris Products Group

American Torch Tip

ABICOR BINZEL

Dinse

Panasonic Industry

EWM AG

Bernard

Sumig

Welding Engineers

TBi Industries GmbH

Migatronic A/S

Riconlas

Parweld Ltd

SKS Welding Systems

Oximig

The Lincoln Electric Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Welding Torch and Wear Parts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Welding Torch and Wear Parts market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Welding Torch and Wear Parts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Welding Torch and Wear Parts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Welding Torch and Wear Parts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Welding Torch and Wear Parts Segment by Type

2.2.1 Water-cooled

2.2.2 Gas-cooled

2.3 Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Welding Torch and Wear Parts Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Construction

2.4.3 Demolition & Scrap

2.4.4 Heavy Equipment Manufacturing

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts by Company

3.1 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Welding Torch and Wear Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Welding Torch and Wear Parts Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Welding Torch and Wear Parts by Regions

4.1 Welding Torch and Wear Parts by Regions

4.2 Americas Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Welding Torch and Wear Parts Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Welding Torch and Wear Parts Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Welding Torch and Wear Parts by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Welding Torch and Wear Parts Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Welding Torch and Wear Parts Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

….continued

