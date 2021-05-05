Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fixed-wing VTOL UAV business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Electric

Gasoline

Hybrid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Supervisors and Cartographers

Agricultural

Search and Rescue

Public Safety

Photography

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ALTI

ZEROTECH

Arcturus UAV, Inc

Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corporation

A-TechSYN

ULC Robotics

Quantum-Systems GmbH

Vertical Technologies

Ukrspecsystems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fixed-wing VTOL UAV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Segment by Type

2.2.1 Electric

2.2.2 Gasoline

2.2.3 Hybrid

2.3 Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Segment by Application

2.4.1 Supervisors and Cartographers

2.4.2 Agricultural

2.4.3 Search and Rescue

2.4.4 Public Safety

2.4.5 Photography

2.4.6 Other

2.5 Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV by Company

3.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

..…continued.

