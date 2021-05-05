Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis By 2027| CalAmp Corp, Astrata Group (Omnitracs), Masternaut

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Commercial Automotive Telematics Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Commercial Automotive Telematics market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market.

The research report on the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Commercial Automotive Telematics market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Commercial Automotive Telematics research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Commercial Automotive Telematics market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Leading Players

CalAmp Corp, Astrata Group (Omnitracs), Masternaut, Descartes, Fleetmatics, Qualcomm, Intel, PTC, Trimble Inc, TomTom Telematics, Verizon Telematics,, Zonar Systems, Octo Telematics, Omnitracs, Microlise Limited, Inseego Corporation

Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Commercial Automotive Telematics market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Commercial Automotive Telematics Segmentation by Product

Fleet Tracking and Monitoring, Driver Management, V2X Solutions, Insurance Telematics, Safety and Compliance, Others Commercial Automotive Telematics

Commercial Automotive Telematics Segmentation by Application

, OEM, Aftermarket

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market?

How will the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Commercial Automotive Telematics market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fleet Tracking and Monitoring

1.2.3 Driver Management

1.2.4 V2X Solutions

1.2.5 Insurance Telematics

1.2.6 Safety and Compliance

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Trends

2.3.2 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Commercial Automotive Telematics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial Automotive Telematics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Commercial Automotive Telematics Revenue

3.4 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Automotive Telematics Revenue in 2020

3.5 Commercial Automotive Telematics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Commercial Automotive Telematics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Commercial Automotive Telematics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Commercial Automotive Telematics Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Commercial Automotive Telematics Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 CalAmp Corp

11.1.1 CalAmp Corp Company Details

11.1.2 CalAmp Corp Business Overview

11.1.3 CalAmp Corp Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.1.4 CalAmp Corp Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 CalAmp Corp Recent Development

11.2 Astrata Group (Omnitracs)

11.2.1 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Company Details

11.2.2 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Business Overview

11.2.3 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.2.4 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Astrata Group (Omnitracs) Recent Development

11.3 Masternaut

11.3.1 Masternaut Company Details

11.3.2 Masternaut Business Overview

11.3.3 Masternaut Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.3.4 Masternaut Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Masternaut Recent Development

11.4 Descartes

11.4.1 Descartes Company Details

11.4.2 Descartes Business Overview

11.4.3 Descartes Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.4.4 Descartes Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Descartes Recent Development

11.5 Fleetmatics

11.5.1 Fleetmatics Company Details

11.5.2 Fleetmatics Business Overview

11.5.3 Fleetmatics Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.5.4 Fleetmatics Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Fleetmatics Recent Development

11.6 Qualcomm

11.6.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.6.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.6.3 Qualcomm Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.6.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

11.7 Intel

11.7.1 Intel Company Details

11.7.2 Intel Business Overview

11.7.3 Intel Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.7.4 Intel Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Intel Recent Development

11.8 PTC

11.8.1 PTC Company Details

11.8.2 PTC Business Overview

11.8.3 PTC Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.8.4 PTC Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 PTC Recent Development

11.9 Trimble Inc

11.9.1 Trimble Inc Company Details

11.9.2 Trimble Inc Business Overview

11.9.3 Trimble Inc Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.9.4 Trimble Inc Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Trimble Inc Recent Development

11.10 TomTom Telematics

11.10.1 TomTom Telematics Company Details

11.10.2 TomTom Telematics Business Overview

11.10.3 TomTom Telematics Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.10.4 TomTom Telematics Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 TomTom Telematics Recent Development

11.11 Verizon Telematics,

11.11.1 Verizon Telematics, Company Details

11.11.2 Verizon Telematics, Business Overview

11.11.3 Verizon Telematics, Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.11.4 Verizon Telematics, Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Verizon Telematics, Recent Development

11.12 Zonar Systems

11.12.1 Zonar Systems Company Details

11.12.2 Zonar Systems Business Overview

11.12.3 Zonar Systems Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.12.4 Zonar Systems Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Zonar Systems Recent Development

11.13 Octo Telematics

11.13.1 Octo Telematics Company Details

11.13.2 Octo Telematics Business Overview

11.13.3 Octo Telematics Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.13.4 Octo Telematics Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Octo Telematics Recent Development

11.14 Omnitracs

11.14.1 Omnitracs Company Details

11.14.2 Omnitracs Business Overview

11.14.3 Omnitracs Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.14.4 Omnitracs Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Omnitracs Recent Development

11.15 Microlise Limited

11.15.1 Microlise Limited Company Details

11.15.2 Microlise Limited Business Overview

11.15.3 Microlise Limited Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.15.4 Microlise Limited Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Microlise Limited Recent Development

11.16 Inseego Corporation

11.16.1 Inseego Corporation Company Details

11.16.2 Inseego Corporation Business Overview

11.16.3 Inseego Corporation Commercial Automotive Telematics Introduction

11.16.4 Inseego Corporation Revenue in Commercial Automotive Telematics Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Inseego Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

