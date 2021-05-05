Europe Green Tea Market 2020 Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Competitive, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2027

The Europe green tea market is accounted to US$ 1650.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2810.8 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe green tea market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe green tea market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Green tea is prepared from the Camellia sinensis plant. The leaf buds and dried leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant are used in the preparation of the green tea. It is prepared by pan-frying and steaming these leaves followed by drying them. Green tea is known to be beneficial against various health issues such as depression, various types of cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, gastric cancer, and many others. Consumers in developed and developing regions have become more aware of their health these days. Green tea is made from leaves and buds of Camellia sinensis, and it does not involve the process of withering and oxidation. Moreovr, the consumption of green tea is known to prevent cancer, liver cirrhosis, obesity, blood pressure, and many other chronic diseases. It also helps in losing weight as it is composed of bioactive substances, including caffeine and polyphenols that help in breaking down of fat cells and discharging them into the circulatory tract, thereby driving its demand. However, Green tea is expensive as it is more selective about the part of the tea plant that is being used. It is made using only the tea plant’s new buds/leaves. Green tea leaves are not fermented and therefore do not undergo the process of oxidation as in the case of black tea. The key players in the green tea market are experimenting with new, unique flavors, and aromas. As flavor, aroma options increase, consumers may turn to green tea products as a convenient way to benefit their health.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe green tea market.

EUROPE GREEN TEA MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Green Tea Market, by Type

Green tea bags

Green Tea Instant Mixes

Iced Green Tea

Loose Leaf

Others

Europe Green Tea Market, by Flavour

Lemon

Aloe Vera

Cinnamon

Vanilla

Basil

Others

Europe Green Tea Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online

Others

Europe Green Tea Market, by Country

Germany

Turkey

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

AriZona Beverage Co.

Associated British Foods plc

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC

Kirin Holdings Company

Nestle

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe green tea market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe green tea market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe green tea market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe green tea market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe green tea market.

