South Africa Food Safety Testing Market Latest Advancements and Demand Analysis by 2025 | By Growth, Share

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled,“South Africa Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminant, Food Tested, and Technology: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, “the South Africa food safety testing market size was valued at $65,727 thousand in 2017, and is estimated to reach $145,995 thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology segment accounted for nearly two-fifths share of the total South Africa food safety testing industry.

Access to safe and affordable food is a basic human right. Food carrying potential contaminants can be harmful to health. Consumers expect and deserve protection against risks found in food. This ethical factor generates the need to setup food safety regulation and drives the growth of the South Africa food safety testing market.

Food safety auditors in the South African arena are faced with a number of challenges and one of the areas that lead to the biggest debates is the effective auditing of product testing requirements & compliance in the absence of comprehensive legislation.

Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful and deliberate mis-description of food. Increased economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally, is the prime factor that boosts the South Africa food safety testing market growth during the forecast period.

Food producers have witnessed high competition over the years, owing to the growth in food industry. The intentional adulteration of food for economic gains poses health risks and has affected consumers, businesses, and economy. For instance, use of formalin as a preservative for fish and meat products aids in keeping the product fresh, and thus, increases the shelf life of the product.

Implication of various regulations on food safety, growth in instances of food fraud, and rise in economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition among food producers, drive the food safety testing market. However, high cost of food safety testing, complexity in testing techniques, and lack of harmonization of regulations are expected to hamper the food safety testing industry growth.

The Department of Health requires that all foodstuffs be safe for human consumption in terms of the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectant Act, 1972 (FCD Act). This Act addresses the manufacture, labeling, sale and importation of foodstuffs. Matters regarding the hygiene of foodstuffs are addressed by the National Health Act, 2003, and the hygiene requirements at ports and airports including vessels and aircraft are addressed by the International Health Regulations Act, 1974.

In 2017, the processed food segment was the leading revenue contributor to the South Africa food safety testing market. The processed food segment includes numerous processed products, such as infant formula, packaged food, wine, bakery & confectionery, and other processed food products; hence, there is a large possibility for food adulteration.

Technology such as immunoassay-based, accounted for around one-fourth of the South Africa food safety testing market share in 2017.

Chemical & toxins testing is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in application of pesticides and fertilizers in agriculture and high application preservatives in storage & preservation of food products.

In 2017, pathogen testing is still the most dominant segment of food testing. Food can be easily contaminated with pathogenic bacteria through exposure to inadequate processing controls, cross-contamination, animal manure, and improper storage or cooking. Contamination of food with pathogens can cause food poisoning. Common symptoms of food poisoning include stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. However, most cases related to food poisoning go unreported to health agencies; as, for normal healthy adults, food-borne pathogens only cause mild symptoms and medical help may not be required. However, food poisoning can be quite serious in young children, and in frail and immuno-compromised people.

The South Africa food safety testing market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several well-established manufacturers and vendors. The market has been undergoing significant consolidation over the last few years, and this trend is expected to continue further, owing to increase in acceptance of food safety testing and technological advancements.

However, in developing countries such as South Africa, micro-, small-, & medium food manufactures dominate the market. These manufacturers often lack adequate knowledge & facility to maintain food safety standards. In addition, street food in developing countries is one of the significant sources of unhygienic food & water, as water supplies & disposal of water is not sufficient.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE SOUTH AFRICA FOOD SAFETY TESTING MARKET:

In terms of value, the PCR-based assay technology in South Africa food safety testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Gauteng region is expected to dominate the South Africa food safety testing market, registering a significant CAGR of 10.9% in terms of value.

Mpumalanga region is projected to show exponential growth throughout the forecast years, growing at a CAGR 12.8%, in terms of value.

Based on food tested, the processed food segment is anticipated to dominate the South Africa food safety testing market, registering a CAGR of 10.5%.

Based on contaminant, the pathogen testing segment accounted for more than two-fifths share of the South Africa food safety testing market in 2017.

The key players profiled in this report include ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas, Deltamune, DNV GL AS (DNV), Eurofins Scientific S.E., Intertek Group plc., QIMA Limited, SGS SA (SGS), and TUV SUD.

