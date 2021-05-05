Connected Home Security Device Market Outlook By Product, Application And End-Use Forecast To 2027 | Essence, UTC / Interlogix, Johnson Controls

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Connected Home Security Device Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Connected Home Security Device market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Connected Home Security Device market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Connected Home Security Device market.

The research report on the global Connected Home Security Device market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Connected Home Security Device market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Connected Home Security Device research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Connected Home Security Device market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Connected Home Security Device market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Connected Home Security Device market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Connected Home Security Device Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Connected Home Security Device market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Connected Home Security Device market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Connected Home Security Device Market Leading Players

Essence, UTC / Interlogix, Johnson Controls, GE, Honeywell, Samsung, Apple, RISCO Group, Paradox, Philips, Xiaomi, Hager Group, Daitem Atral, E-Nova, Google

Connected Home Security Device Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Connected Home Security Device market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Connected Home Security Device market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Connected Home Security Device Segmentation by Product

Detection devices, Sensors, Security camera, Door locks, Access control, Others Connected Home Security Device

Connected Home Security Device Segmentation by Application

, Staircase, Villa, Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Connected Home Security Device market?

How will the global Connected Home Security Device market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Connected Home Security Device market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Connected Home Security Device market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Connected Home Security Device market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Connected Home Security Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Detection devices

1.2.3 Sensors

1.2.4 Security camera

1.2.5 Door locks

1.2.6 Access control

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Home Security Device Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Staircase

1.3.3 Villa

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Connected Home Security Device Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Connected Home Security Device Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Connected Home Security Device Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Connected Home Security Device Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Connected Home Security Device Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Connected Home Security Device Market Trends

2.3.2 Connected Home Security Device Market Drivers

2.3.3 Connected Home Security Device Market Challenges

2.3.4 Connected Home Security Device Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Connected Home Security Device Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Connected Home Security Device Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Connected Home Security Device Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Connected Home Security Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Connected Home Security Device Revenue

3.4 Global Connected Home Security Device Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Connected Home Security Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Connected Home Security Device Revenue in 2020

3.5 Connected Home Security Device Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Connected Home Security Device Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Connected Home Security Device Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Connected Home Security Device Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Connected Home Security Device Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Connected Home Security Device Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Connected Home Security Device Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Connected Home Security Device Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Connected Home Security Device Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Connected Home Security Device Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Essence

11.1.1 Essence Company Details

11.1.2 Essence Business Overview

11.1.3 Essence Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.1.4 Essence Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Essence Recent Development

11.2 UTC / Interlogix

11.2.1 UTC / Interlogix Company Details

11.2.2 UTC / Interlogix Business Overview

11.2.3 UTC / Interlogix Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.2.4 UTC / Interlogix Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 UTC / Interlogix Recent Development

11.3 Johnson Controls

11.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

11.3.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

11.3.3 Johnson Controls Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

11.4 GE

11.4.1 GE Company Details

11.4.2 GE Business Overview

11.4.3 GE Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.4.4 GE Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 GE Recent Development

11.5 Honeywell

11.5.1 Honeywell Company Details

11.5.2 Honeywell Business Overview

11.5.3 Honeywell Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.5.4 Honeywell Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

11.6 Samsung

11.6.1 Samsung Company Details

11.6.2 Samsung Business Overview

11.6.3 Samsung Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.6.4 Samsung Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Samsung Recent Development

11.7 Apple

11.7.1 Apple Company Details

11.7.2 Apple Business Overview

11.7.3 Apple Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.7.4 Apple Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Apple Recent Development

11.8 RISCO Group

11.8.1 RISCO Group Company Details

11.8.2 RISCO Group Business Overview

11.8.3 RISCO Group Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.8.4 RISCO Group Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 RISCO Group Recent Development

11.9 Paradox

11.9.1 Paradox Company Details

11.9.2 Paradox Business Overview

11.9.3 Paradox Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.9.4 Paradox Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Paradox Recent Development

11.10 Philips

11.10.1 Philips Company Details

11.10.2 Philips Business Overview

11.10.3 Philips Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.10.4 Philips Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Philips Recent Development

11.11 Xiaomi

11.11.1 Xiaomi Company Details

11.11.2 Xiaomi Business Overview

11.11.3 Xiaomi Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.11.4 Xiaomi Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

11.12 Hager Group

11.12.1 Hager Group Company Details

11.12.2 Hager Group Business Overview

11.12.3 Hager Group Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.12.4 Hager Group Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Hager Group Recent Development

11.13 Daitem Atral

11.13.1 Daitem Atral Company Details

11.13.2 Daitem Atral Business Overview

11.13.3 Daitem Atral Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.13.4 Daitem Atral Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Daitem Atral Recent Development

11.14 E-Nova

11.14.1 E-Nova Company Details

11.14.2 E-Nova Business Overview

11.14.3 E-Nova Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.14.4 E-Nova Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 E-Nova Recent Development

11.15 Google

11.15.1 Google Company Details

11.15.2 Google Business Overview

11.15.3 Google Connected Home Security Device Introduction

11.15.4 Google Revenue in Connected Home Security Device Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Google Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

