Liquid Sugar Market – What will drive the industry over the next few years?

Liquid sugar is obtained by mixing finely crushed sugar granules in the water. It is a potential replacement for the ordinary sugar and widely used in the preparation of drinks.

Depending on the type, the liquid sugar market is bifurcated into 65 % sucrose dissolved and 67 % sucrose dissolved. Liquid sugar provides the same amount of sweetness as an ordinary sugar but has low calorie. It is gaining popularity among the health enthusiasts across the world, and is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

Regions covered

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA

Companies covered

Banah, Südzucker, Maui Brand Sugars, Natural Raw Liquid Sugar, Eye kandy, Da Vinci Gourmet, Monin, Bundaberg Sugar,CSC SUGAR, Galam, and Imperial Sugar Company

The global liquid sugar market trends are as follows:

Regional outlook

Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative market for the liquid sugar market in terms of market share, owing to presence of emerging economies along with large population base.

Act as a mild sugar

Liquid sugar has comparatively less calorie than ordinary sugar. Hence, it is widely used as a substitute of sugar.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Sugar has a vital role in making a flavorsome and tasteful food. However, its consumption can lead to overweight, obesity, diabetes, and cholesterol problems. To cope up with this, liquid sugar is introduced to reduce the sweetness and imparts a unique flavor to the food. Increase in the demand for mild sugars is fueling the demand for liquid sugar. The manufacturing process of ordinary sugar is complex as compared to the liquid sugar. This is yet another reason for the expansion of liquid sugar market. Along with this, the increase in the number of hotels, restaurants, and café is boosting its growth. Also, the liquid sugar requires less investment in filtering, and pasteurization. In addition to this, liquid sugars are also used in cosmetics for high quality make up.

Furthermore, expansion of the distribution channels and easy availability of products via online sales are creating reachability to the prospects. The continuous research & development is helpful in increasing the shelf life of the products. Also, the advanced technology in packaging, labelling, and storage of liquid sugar will eventually help in increasing the market share.

Key companies are introducing new products in the portfolio so that the consumers get easily accustomed to. They are opting for robust strategies for the expansion of their businesses. They are focusing on branding and positioning their products. They are using consumer satisfaction as feasible methodology to extend their global footprint. These are the factors stimulating the growth of liquid sugar market.

