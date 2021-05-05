Global Railway Friction Material Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Railway Friction Material market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Railway Friction Material business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Railway Friction Material market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Railway Friction Material value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Brake Blocks

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Train

EMU

High-speed Rail

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Escorts Railway Division

Bosun Tools

Wabtec Corporation

Tribo

Akebono

Knorr-Bremse

Beijing Puran Railway Braking High-Tech Co.,Ltd

Beijing Tianyishangjia New Material Corp

Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd

CRRC Qishuyan Institute Co.,Ltd

FLERTEX

MASU

Rane Group

TOKAI Carbon

Carlisle

Bremskerl

EBC Brakes Group

Miba

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Railway Friction Material consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Railway Friction Material market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Railway Friction Material manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Railway Friction Material with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Railway Friction Material submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Railway Friction Material Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Railway Friction Material Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Railway Friction Material Segment by Type

2.2.1 Brake Blocks

2.2.2 Brake Pads

2.2.3 Brake Shoes

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Railway Friction Material Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Railway Friction Material Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Railway Friction Material Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Railway Friction Material Segment by Application

2.4.1 Train

2.4.2 EMU

2.4.3 High-speed Rail

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Railway Friction Material Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Railway Friction Material Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Railway Friction Material Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Railway Friction Material Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Railway Friction Material by Company

3.1 Global Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Railway Friction Material Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Railway Friction Material Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Railway Friction Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Railway Friction Material Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Railway Friction Material Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Railway Friction Material by Regions

4.1 Railway Friction Material by Regions

4.2 Americas Railway Friction Material Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Railway Friction Material Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Railway Friction Material Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Railway Friction Material Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Railway Friction Material Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Railway Friction Material Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Railway Friction Material Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Railway Friction Material Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Railway Friction Material Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Railway Friction Material Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Railway Friction Material Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Railway Friction Material Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Railway Friction Material Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Railway Friction Material Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Railway Friction Material by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Railway Friction Material Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Railway Friction Material Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Railway Friction Material Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Railway Friction Material Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Railway Friction Material by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Railway Friction Material Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Railway Friction Material Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Railway Friction Material Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Railway Friction Material Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

