North America Seafood Market to Grow at 3.6% CAGR to Garner US$ 22,526.38 Million by 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic by Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Seafood Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Seafood market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America Seafood market is expected to reach US$ 22,526.38 Million in 2027 from US$ 29,629.37 Million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020-2027.

As per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seafood encompasses all commercially obtained saltwater and freshwater fish, molluscan shellfish, and crustaceans. The demand for seafood is anticipated to witness a dramatic growth across North America owing to its health benefits. Rising per capita consumption accompanied by the demand from U.S and Canada for imported seafood products is considered to strengthen the market further.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Seafood market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Seafood market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

American Seafoods Company LLC

Kangamiut Seafood A/C

Pacific American Fish Co. Inc.

Royal Greenland A/S

Mowi ASA

The Union Group PCL

Grupo Nueva Pescanova

Trident Seafoods Corporation

SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Company

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Seafood market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Seafood market segments and regions.

NORTH AMERICA SEAFOOD MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Seafood Market – By Type

Fish

Crustaceans

Mollusca

Others

North America Seafood Market – By Product Type

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Others

North America Seafood Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online

The research on the North America Seafood market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Seafood market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Seafood market.

