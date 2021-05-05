Gym Equipment Market is set to surge at a steady CAGR of 4.9% by end of 2022

Global gym equipment market is set to exhibit an above average CAGR between 2017 and 2022, as per the latest study conducted by Fact.MR. The study also reveals that the global market for gym equipment will surpass a valuation of US$ 7,600 Mn by 2022-end.

Individuals are progressively enrolling themselves in fitness clubs and gyms in order to stay fit and healthy. A sedentary lifestyle that is followed by a majority of modern consumers is frequently linked with the cause of obesity, mental stress and various choric diseases. This, in turn, has triggered the urgency to adopt a healthier lifestyle. In addition, government authorities in various countries are initiating programs to encourage people to get enrolled in recreational activities that involve intensive physical exercise. The aforementioned factors are expected to reflect favorably on the global gym equipment market during the forecast period. Moreover, the arrival of smart wearable technologies and smartphone application that can monitor user’s health, assist in training and analyze performance has been instrumental in popularizing various gym apparatus and innovative exercise equipment.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Distribution Channel Buyer Type Cardiovascular Machines Speciality Stores Individual Strength Training Equipment Online Retail Institution Plate Loaded Equipment Sport Stores Promotion Ground Base Equipment Others Standalone Equipment Heavy Duty Elite Racks Benches Olympic Bars and Collars Dumbbells & Kettlebells

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Gym Equipment Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Gym Equipment Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Gym Equipment Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR in its report has profiled the key players functioning in the global gym equipment market, which include Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Technogym SpA, Nautilus, Inc, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Torque Fitness LLC, Cosco Capital, Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, Impulse Healthtech Co. Ltd., Icon Health & Fitness, INC.

The Gym Equipment Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Gym Equipment Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

