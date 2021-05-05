Hoverboard Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2031

According to the recent study conducted by Fact.MR, the global hoverboard market will surpass a valuation of US$ 1,700 Mn. The demand for hoverboards has gained traction owing to its increasing affordability. Manufacturers are trying to make the product accessible to a wide pool of consumers, which has led to the availability of hoverboards at a lower-price range. The rising trend of using new-age electronic devices and increasing reliance on mobility equipment is fueling the demand for hoverboard in developed markets.

Manufacturers of hoverboards are concentrating on enhancing technology, ergonomics, and range. Moreover, some of the latest hoverboards come with added features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity and wireless charging. Such features in hoverboard are luring more buyers. On the other hand, various instances of technological failure, and malfunctioning continues dampen the surging spirit of the global market for hoverboard. In many countries, government authorities have enforced strict safety regulation of hoverboard manufacturing. Low power capacity and extensive charging time remain few of the other technological limitation of the product.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Wheel Size Application Sales Channel Single Wheeled 6.5 inch Recreational Activities Modern Trade Double Wheeled 8 inch Business Purpose Specialty Stores 10 inch Personal Mobility Departmental Stores Online Sports Stores Others

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Competition Tracking

Razor USA, LLC, Ninebot Inc., HaloBoard, EPIKGO, Segway Inc., Skque Products, TOMOLOO Technology Industrial Co., Ltd., Megawheels, SURFUS, Genesis, Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Rooder Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen JIALIKE Electronic Company Ltd., Airwheel Technology Holding ( USA ) Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Uwheel Technology Co., Ltd., are the key companies profiled in the Fact.MR’s report.

