Life Jacket Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2031

Considering the rising importance of player safety in sporting events, particularly in watersports, the demand for protection gear such as life jackets is gaining momentum. Over the years, life jackets have emerged to become a prerequisite in majority of watersport categories such as kayaking or river rafting. A recently-published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global life jackets market will soar at a moderately steady pace, reaching a value of more than US$ 2,500 Mn by the end of forecast period, 2017-2022.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type End-User Material Type Distribution Channel 7lbs Inherent Life Jackets Watersports Foam Hypermarket/Supermarket 7lbs-15.5lbs Inherent Life Jackets Day Sailing Nylon Departmental Stores 15.5lbs-22lbs Inherent Life Jackets Fishing Plastic Online Retail 22lbs Inherent Life Jackets Offshore Sail Sport Stores 22.5lbs-34lbs Inflatable Life Jackets Offshore Power Others 34lbs Inflatable Life Jackets Paddle sports Commercial Vessels

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Life Jacket Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Life Jacket Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Life Jacket Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Competition Tracking

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of life jackets in the global market, which include Jarden Corp, Stormy Lifejackets Pty Ltd., Mustang Survival Corp., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kent Sporting Goods Company, Inc., Hansen Protection AS, Safety and Survival Systems International Ltd., Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S, and Survitec Group Limited

Popular Sports Industry Market Reports from Fact.MR

eSports Market– The global esports market is expected to account for around US$ 400 Mn revenues by 2022-end. Online mode will continue to be the largest design mode segment of esports adopted around the world, with revenues estimated to hold approximately 50% market share over the forecast period. But, online design mode of e-sports will lose 114 BPS in its share of the market by 2022-end.

Fishing Hooks Market– A recent Fact.MR study foretells the fishing hooks market to record an expansion at 2% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2028). Fishing hooks continues to witness increased traction in salt water applications. However, fresh water fishing has impressive growth in some of the regions.

Archery Equipment Market– Archery equipment continues to be sold through independent sports outlets, modern trade channels, direct to customer channels, and third party online channels. Of these, sales through third party online channels is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate through 2028, followed by sales through the direct to customer channel.

