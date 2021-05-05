eSports Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2031

The eSports market is likely to surpass US$ 6,000 million by 2028-end on account of sizeable sponsorships, growing smartphone adoption, introduction of virtual reality and ameliorating eSports infrastructure. A new study on the global eSports market by Fact.MR estimates global revenues to grow by 7x through 2028.

As the commercial platform of eSports industry includes the amalgamation of multiple avenues across industries starting from an eSports infrastructure to the broadcast media, the report covers all the vital avenues of the eSports market. Elaborating further, the eSports market is categorized in segments based on device, end-user, age group, revenue stream and region that hold significant influence on the overall performance of the eSports market.

According to the study, an increasing adoption rate of smartphones, development of high definition displays and incrementing internet speed and bandwidth has led to a neck and neck competition between two of the eSports device type segments – tablets & laptops and smartphones. Smartphones are expected to outnumber tablets & laptops segment by 2028 end, considering feasibility, popularity and affordability of the devices.

Growing Popularity of eSports across Global Regions

Increasing media exposure is the prime fillip responsible for spreading the awareness of the eSports across world regions. In addition, with the increasing rates of smartphone subscriptions, a broader consumer base is exposed to the world of competitive gaming. eSports enthusiasts in Eastern Europe countries and Scandinavians have reported the most popular YouTube genre in eSports.

The growing number of eSports enthusiasts, makes the United States one of the leading markets for the eSports. While significantly contributing in the North America market revenue, flourishing market in the U.S. has made North America region a hub of technology innovation and business innovation in the eSports market.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Competition Landscape

The competition landscape segment provides the dashboard view of the key vendors operating in the eSports market. Few of the prominent vendors of the eSports market include North, FACEIT, Immortals, Millennial Esports Corporation, Rfrsh Entertainment, Riot Games, Inc., ESL, VY Esports, Znipe Esports and Coke Esports among others.

Other market players that have strong hold in the global space of the eSports market are covered in the eSport market report. Get in touch for the comprehensive list of market players.

The eSports Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the eSports Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

