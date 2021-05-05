Sport Accessories Market to Register Steady Growth During 2031

Global sport accessories market is projected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a recent research by Fact.MR. Fact.MR’s report estimates the global market for sport accessories to rake in nearly US$ 95,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

There has been a significant rise in demand for adventure sports across the globe over the past few years. Several corporate as well as government organizations across developed economies including Australia, the U.S., and the U.K. are taking initiatives such as women festival of cycling, and challenge ride series 2017, in a bid to encourage people in using bicycles for adventure sports, and as the mode of transportation. Popularity of ball sports such as soccer, rugby, and cricket is witnessing a surge, along with increase in participation rates. These factors might influence growth of the global sport accessories market over the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Distribution Channel Price-Based Demographics Headgear Hypermarket/Supermarket Economy Men Goggles Departmental Stores Mid Women Hiking Jacket Online Retail Premium Kids Water Bottles Sport Stores Super-premium Gloves Others Training Accessories Bags Swimming Accessories Boxing Bag Others

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Sport Accessories Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Sport Accessories Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Sport Accessories Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Competition Tracking

Adidas AG, NIKE, Inc., PUMA SE, Wolverine World Wide, Inc., V.F. Corporation, New Balance, Inc., Apple, Inc., ASCIS Corporation, Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Under Armour, Inc. and Decathlon S.A are the key market participants profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

