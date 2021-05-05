Women’s Swimwear Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2031

With rise in swimming activities across the world, demand for women’s swimwear has seen steady increase over the past decade. High demand for polyester and nylon swimsuits, especially tank suits, is aiding market growth. As per Fact.MR analysis, the global women’s swimwear market is forecast to expand at over 3% CAGR through 2031.

According to a report published by the World Health Organization in February 2020, an estimated 320,000 people died from drowning in 2016, making drowning a major public health problem, worldwide, while in 2015, injuries accounted for over 9% of total global morbidity. As more people are becoming aware of such risks of not knowing swimming, they are getting inclined to adopt it as a basic life-saving skill. Also, various campaigns and initiatives for spreading awareness regarding the benefits of swimming are working in favor of manufacturers. For instance, in America, a new ‘Red Cross Campaign’ was launched by America Red Cross in 2020 in order to reduce drowning rates by 50% in 50 cities over the next 3 to 5 years.

Global Women’s Swimwear Market: Segmentation

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape

With competition getting stronger, key players in the global women’s swimwear market are emphasizing on quality products in order to increase their sales footprint.

For instance,

Arena Italia S.p.A launched its new extensive range of women’s swimwear – Triathlon Suits, Openwater Suits, Beachwear, and others, in 2020.

Quiksilver, Inc. launched its new range of women’s swimwear – Quicksilver Classic One Piece Swimsuit, Quicksilver Classic Bikini Top, and others, in 2020.

Some of the key players operating in the global women’s swimwear market are-

American Apparel, Inc.

Arena Italia S.p.A

Diana Sport

La Perla Group

NoZONE Clothing Limited

O’Neill, Inc.

PARAH S.p.A

Perry Ellis International, Inc.

Jantzen Apparel LLC

PVH Corp.

Quiksilver, Inc.

Speedo International Ltd.

TYR Sport, Inc.

Wacoal Europe Ltd.

Seafolly

