Baseball Gloves Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2031

The global demand for baseball gloves is expected to remain moderate over the next couple of years. This is mainly due to the low popularity of baseball as compared to other sports such as lawn tennis, basketball, and soccer. Baseball is a sport that is played in few selected countries such as the U.S., Japan and Canada among others, making baseball equipment and accessories niche. Use of gloves in baseball games started in 1870s when baseball players like Douglas L. Allison started using gloves for preventing finger injuries during matches. In the following decades gloves slowly became a common baseball gear.

At present, there are five major types of baseball gloves that are used by players, which include pitcher’s baseball glove, catcher’s mitt baseball glove, first baseman’s baseball glove, infielder’s baseball glove, and outfielder’s baseball glove. The gloves used in a modern game are leather made and highly durable. This, in turn, is impacting the purchasing cycle of the product. Fact.MR’s recent study on reveals that the global baseball gloves market is set to witness a sluggish growth during the forecast period (2017-2022). Factors such as little advancement in product design and low awareness among consumers regarding new products is also expected to negatively influence the growth of the market.

Market Taxonomy

Glove Type Sales Channel Buyer Type Pitcher’s Baseball Glove Independent Sports Outlet Individual Catcher’s Mitt Baseball Glove Franchised Sports Outlet Institutional First Baseman’s Baseball Glove Modern Trade Channels Promotional Infielder’s Baseball Glove Direct to Customer Brand Outlet Outfielder’s Baseball Glove Direct to Customer Online Channel Direct to Customer Institutional Channel Third Party Online Channel

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Fact.MR report also profiles key companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global baseball gloves market through 2022, which include Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corporation, Ampac Enterprises Inc., Easton Sports, Inc., Franklin Sports Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Newell Brands, Inc., NIKE, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., and Vinci Pro.

