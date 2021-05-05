Kid’s Bicycle Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2031

A new report by Fact.MR estimated the global kids bicycle market to exhibit a moderate expansion during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Revenues from sales of kids’ bicycles across the globe will account for nearly US$ 18,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Navigating the kids bicycle market has always remained a challenging task. Parents across the globe focus on rendering their kids with a great introduction of cycling world, especially while providing the kids with their first bicycle. For kids who face problems while racing bicycles, parents get concerned about selecting bikes, and demand for safety, and comfort, along with the bike being competitive and cost-effective. Cycling provides a number of health benefits, which is another factor driving adoption.

A slew of brands pertaining to kids bicycles have been introduced to the market, which include Pinnacle, Frog, and Islabikes, with improved performance, and appearances. This is further attracting interest of children, thereby driving sales of kids’ bicycles. Kids are more likely observed to own a bicycle, compared to any other age group. These factors are expected to impact expansion of the global kids bicycle market.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Age Group Pricing Distribution Channel Less than 12 inch Less than 2 Years Bicycle Low Range Bicycle Independent Outlet 12 inch -14 inch 2 Years – 3 Years Bicycle Mid-Range Bicycle Direct to Customer Institutional Channel 14 inch – 16 inch 3 Years – 5 Years Bicycle Premium Range Bicycle Direct to Customer Brand Outlet 16 inch -18 inch 5 Years – 7 Years Bicycle Modern Trade Channels 18 inch – 20 inch 7 Years – 9 Years Bicycle Franchised Outlet 20 inch – 24 inch 9 Years – 12 Years Bicycle Direct to Customer Online Channel Third Party Online Channel

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Kid’s Bicycle Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Kid’s Bicycle Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Kid’s Bicycle Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report has listed some key players in the global kids bicycles market, which include Accell Group N.V., Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited, Dorel Industries Inc., Firefox Bikes Private Limited, Haro Bicycle Corporation, Hero Cycles Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd., Tandem Group plc, Tianjin Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co. Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Tube Investments of India Limited.

