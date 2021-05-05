Market Xcel Houses a Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) System to Conduct Sophisticated Research Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) system to conduct sophisticated, large-scale telephone surveys for our clients. The system facilitates the timely completion of surveys and makes data available upon completion of each survey and allows our highly qualified interviewers to remain focused on collecting quality data.

Our survey managers implement quality control measures by monitoring the progress of interviewers from remote supervisor stations. Interviewer productivity reports are generated regularly and are used to determine interviewer training needs.

We have responsiveness to your desire in field research studies – small ad-hoc to regular tracking.

Simple Report PDF: https://www.market-xcel.com/data-collection-techniques-and-research.html

Industrial Research

Studies conducted on: Voice of consumer, communication testing, preference, evaluating prescription pattern and drug efficacy,etc.

Retail

Studies conducted on: Price benchmarking, promos, indexing, mystery audit, feasibility, catchment profiling,etc.

Food & Beverage

Studies conducted on: Blend test, product test, usage and attitude, SKU stocking patterns across retail formats,etc.

Media

Studies conducted on: Content and character evaluation, brand image, usage and attitude, ideation research, cues to communication, consumer connect, home immersions, gang-survey, feel the pulse,etc.

Education& Social Research

Studies conducted on: Market sizing, course content evaluation, evaluating service parameters, communication testing, barrier analysis – understanding cultural mindsets, assumptions and processes,etc.

