Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview, Regional Outlook And Growth Forecast to 2027

The Asia-Pacific sesame seed market was valued at US$ 8,503.4 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$11,105.7 million by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Sesame seeds are the most lucrative and healthy seeds that are predominantly grown in the Asia-Pacific region. In Asia-Pacific region India and China are known as sesame seeds, large-scale export, and production destinations. Sesame seeds are flat, small, creamy-white seeds in appearance with the outer husk removed (hulled). These seeds are used in baking industries for products such as bun decoration, and baked snacks. Sesame seed contains water-soluble and oil-soluble antioxidants such as sesaminol, sesamin, sesamolin, and sesaminolglucosides that are essential ingredients for better health. Changing consumer consumption patterns and rising health awareness has resulted in a higher demand for sesame seeds. Numerous health benefits presented by sesame seed oil, such as it balances hormones, protects heart health, helps prevents diabetes, cancer prevention and improves blood pressure and have led to the growth of sesame seed market. Also, the healthy growth rate enjoyed by the bakery and the confectionery industry in these countries has supported the Asia-Pacific sesame seed market. The growing demand for organic and natural ingredients by the personal care industry has impacted the sesame seed market positively. Apart from this, sesame seeds are also used in animal feed products, especially in livestock and poultry, due to the presence of high-levels of proteins. Thus, the wide applications of processed or raw sesame seeds in various industries are expected to drive the sesame seed market during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed Market – By Color

White

Black

Brown

Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed Market – By Form

Raw or Whole Seed

Processed Seed

Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed Market – By Application

Ready-to-Eat Food Products

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Cosmetics

Pet Food

Other Applications

Company Profiles

AccuraGroup

DhavalAgri Exports

Ethics Organic

Selet Hulling Plc

Shyam Industries

SunOptaInc

Etico

Krishna India

Sheetal Industries

HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

The research on the Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market.

