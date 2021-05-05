Asia Pacific Seaweed Derivatives Market is expected to reach US$ 2,209.61 Mn by 2027 is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027

The Asia Pacific Seaweed Derivatives market is expected to reach US$ 2,209.61 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,239.19 Mn in 2018; the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Seaweed Derivatives Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Seaweed Derivatives Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Seaweeds are red, brown, and green marine microalgae; their extracts are used in the horticultural crops owing to their plant growth promoting effects. The major derivatives of seaweeds include alginates, carrageenans, and agars, while their chemical derivatives include fatty acids and vitamins, mineral nutrients, phytoharmones, and complex polysaccharides, among others. Alginates are largely extracted from brown seaweeds, while carrageenans and agars are largely extracted from red seaweeds. Alginates, carrageenans, and agars are increasingly being used in food and beverages, animal feed, and agriculture industries, among others.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Seaweed Derivatives Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Seaweed Derivatives Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC SEAWEED DERIVATIVES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Source

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Flakes

By End Use

Food and Beverages

Agricultural Products

Animal Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

W Hydrocolloids, Inc.

KIMICA Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Gelymar S.A.

CP Kelco

Algaia

Compañía Española de Algas Marinas, S.A.

Cargill, Incorporated

Arthur Branwell & Co.

The research on the Asia Pacific Seaweed Derivatives Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Seaweed Derivatives Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Seaweed Derivatives Market.

