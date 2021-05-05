Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027

Contract Logistics market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 80,963.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 126,102.9 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5.8% from the year 2018 to 2025.

The Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market is forecast to 2027.

The burgeoning needs for achieving cost efficiency, task optimizations and technological integrations pertaining to supply chain activities are fueling the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market. The contract logistics service providers generally have a distributed network of carriers as well as fleets that empowers them of reaching any destination within a given time frame easily and that too at minimal costs. Scaling up and down functions of a supply chain is also accessible as the service is majorly outsourced. Accountability of the goods being transported, quicker moves towards any technological changes and adding on network partners consistently are all managed by the outsourced logistics service provider thereby empowering the customer to achieve cost optimizations on the product until it reaches the last mile, thus driving the Contract Logistics market in Asia-Pacific. This factor has created a potential market space for Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Deutsche Post AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Hitachi Transport System Ltd

Geodis

Neovia Logistics Services

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder System

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments.

The research on the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market.

