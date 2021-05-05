Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market will register a 10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4362.5 million by 2025, from $ 2885.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Data Loggers and Sensors
RFID Devices
Telemetry and Telematics Devices
Networking Devices
Dumb Indicator
Cellular Connected Devices
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Food and Beverages
Pharma and Healthcare
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sensitech
Temptime
ORBCOMM
Emerson
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
Testo
Nietzsche Enterprise
NXP Semiconductors NV
Haier Biomedical
Signatrol
Hanwell Solutions
Duoxieyun
LogTag Recorders Ltd
Berlinger & Co AG
Omega
Dickson
Spotsee
Oceasoft
Cold Chain Technologies
ZeDA Instruments
Monnit Corporation
Jucsan
Infratab
vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
Controlant Ehf
Rotronic
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Segment by Type
2.2.1 Data Loggers and Sensors
2.2.2 RFID Devices
2.2.3 Telemetry and Telematics Devices
2.2.4 Networking Devices
2.2.5 Dumb Indicator
2.2.6 Cellular Connected Devices
2.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food and Beverages
2.4.2 Pharma and Healthcare
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices by Company
3.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Sales by Company (2018-2020)
