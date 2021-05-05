Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Outdoor Pest Control Devices market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 758.9 million by 2025, from $ 600.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Outdoor Pest Control Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Outdoor Pest Control Devices market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Outdoor Pest Control Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Rodent Control

Bird Control

Ant and Insect Control

Mosquito Control

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

Government

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Woodstream Corporation

J.T. Eaton

Bird B Gone

Thermacell

Bird-X

Bell Labs

Rentokil Initial

AP&G

Helen of Troy (Stinger)

Pelsis

Flowtron Outdoor Products

The Big Cheese

FLY-BYE Bird Control Products

Nixalite of America

Bird Barrier America

Kness Pest Defense

Terminix

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Pest Control Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Pest Control Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Pest Control Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outdoor Pest Control Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Outdoor Pest Control Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Outdoor Pest Control Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Outdoor Pest Control Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rodent Control

2.2.2 Bird Control

2.2.3 Ant and Insect Control

2.2.4 Mosquito Control

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Outdoor Pest Control Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Outdoor Pest Control Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Government

2.5 Outdoor Pest Control Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices by Company

3.1 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Pest Control Devices Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

Continued…

