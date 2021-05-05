Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Jackup Rigs

Semi-submersible Rigs

Drillship

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Gas and Oil

Mining

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sembcorp

Keppel

TSC

CPLEC

COSCO

Wison

Blooming Drilling Rig

Honghua Group

Shanghai Habo Offshore Engineering

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Segment by Type

2.2.1 Jackup Rigs

2.2.2 Semi-submersible Rigs

2.2.3 Drillship

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Segment by Application

2.4.1 Gas and Oil

2.4.2 Mining

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig by Company

3.1 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Offshore and Marine Drilling Rig Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

Continued…

