Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condenser Market is anticipated to reach US$ 137.88 Mn and Growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during forecast period 2021-2027

The Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condenser Market is forecast to 2027.

The APAC synchronous condenser market is expected to grow from US$ 109.85 million in 2019 to US$ 137.88 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 % from 2020 to 2027.

The presence of emerging economies and rise in the adoption of innovative and advanced technologies are contributing to the overall development of the APAC region. Rapid industrialization and urbanization across the countries in the region are creating high demand for energy and power, thereby fueling the adoption of synchronous condenser to meet the rising demand of end users. Rising favorable government initiatives related to non-conventional energy across the region is also fueling the investment in the market. For instance, according to data published by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the foreign direct investments received by India in the non-conventional energy sector was amounted to about US$ 9.56 billion during April 2000–June 2020.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condenser market.

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condenser Market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condenser market segments and regions.

APAC Synchronous Condenser Market – By Cooling Type

Air-cooled

Hydrogen-cooled

Water-cooled

APAC Synchronous Condenser Market – By Reactive Power Rating

Up to 100 MVAr

100-200 MVAr

Above 200 MVAr

APAC Synchronous Condenser Market – By Starting Method

Pony Motor

Static Frequency Converter

Others

APAC Synchronous Condenser Market – By Application

Metal and Mining

Electrical Utilities and Grid Operators

Marine

Oil and Gas

Others

The research on the Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condenser market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condenser market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condenser market.

