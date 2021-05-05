Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Land Mobile Radio (LMR), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Land Mobile Radio (LMR) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

40MHz – 174MHz (VHF)

200MHz – 512MHz (UHF)

700MHz – 1000MHz (SHF)

The segment of 200MHz – 512MHz (UHF) holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 62%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Public Safety

Military

Aerospace

Marine

Construction

Mining

Telecommunications

Other

The public safety holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 35% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Motorola Solutions

Simoco

Relm Wireless (BK Technologies)

Thales

JVC Kenwood

Raytheon

Icom

Harris Corporation

Leonardo SpA

Hytera

Codan Radio

Neolink

Tait Communications

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Segment by Type

2.2.1 40MHz – 174MHz (VHF)

2.2.2 200MHz – 512MHz (UHF)

2.2.3 700MHz – 1000MHz (SHF)

2.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Public Safety

2.4.2 Military

2.4.3 Aerospace

2.4.4 Marine

2.4.5 Construction

2.4.6 Mining

2.4.7 Telecommunications

2.4.8 Other

2.5 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

