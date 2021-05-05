Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market will register a 10.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2581.1 million by 2025, from $ 1765.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

VXI Bus Modular Instrument

PXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

LXI Bus Modular Instrument

PCI/e Bus Modular Instrument

GPIB Bus Modular Instrument

AXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

Serial Bus Modular Instrument

VPX Bus Modular Instrument

The segment of PXI/e bus modular instrument holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 66%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Design & Developmet

Certification & Acceptance

Production

Network Construction & Optimization

Design and development is the stage with the largest variety of test instruments.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Keysight

Pickering Interfaces

National Instruments

Fortive Corporation

Astronics Corporation

Viavi Solutions

Ametek (VTI Instruments)

Teledyne Lecroy

Teradyne

Rohde & Schwarz

Ceyear

CETC

ADLINK

Giga-Tronics

Excalibur Systems

Bustec

ADVANTECH

North Atlantic Industries

Chroma ATE

CASIC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

