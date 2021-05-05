Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the MEMS Probe Cards market will register a 7.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1402.3 million by 2025, from $ 1071.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in MEMS Probe Cards business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of MEMS Probe Cards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the MEMS Probe Cards, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the MEMS Probe Cards market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by MEMS Probe Cards companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Vertical Probe Cards

Cantilever Probe Cards

Vertical probe card is the main type for MEMS probe cards with 61% of global sales volume.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Memory Devices

Microprocessors

SoC Devices

Other

The memory devices holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a volume of 86554 (K PIN) by 2025.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FormFactor

Feinmetall

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Advantest

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Microfriend

SV Probe

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

Korea Instrument

MPI Corporation

Synergie Cad Probe

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

TSE

Will Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global MEMS Probe Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of MEMS Probe Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global MEMS Probe Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the MEMS Probe Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of MEMS Probe Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 MEMS Probe Cards Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 MEMS Probe Cards Segment by Type

2.2.1 Vertical Probe Cards

2.2.2 Cantilever Probe Cards

2.3 MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 MEMS Probe Cards Segment by Application

2.4.1 Memory Devices

2.4.2 Microprocessors

2.4.3 SoC Devices

2.4.4 Other

2.5 MEMS Probe Cards Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

