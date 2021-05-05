Global Underfill Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Underfill market will register a 3.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 454.7 million by 2025, from $ 399 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Underfill business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Underfill market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Underfill, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Underfill market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Underfill companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Semiconductor Underfills

Board Level Underfills

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Electronics

Defense & Aerospace Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Medical Electronics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Henkel

Zymet

WON CHEMICAL

SUNSTAR

Hitachi Chemical

NAMICS

Bondline

Fuji

AIM Solder

Shin-Etsu Chemical

U-bond

Panacol-Elosol

Darbond

DOVER

HIGHTITE

Master Bond

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Underfill consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Underfill market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Underfill manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Underfill with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Underfill submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Underfill Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Underfill Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Underfill Segment by Type

2.2.1 Semiconductor Underfills

2.2.2 Board Level Underfills

2.3 Underfill Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Underfill Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Underfill Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Underfill Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Underfill Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial Electronics

2.4.2 Defense & Aerospace Electronics

2.4.3 Consumer Electronics

2.4.4 Automotive Electronics

2.4.5 Medical Electronics

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Underfill Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Underfill Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Underfill Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Underfill Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Underfill by Company

..…continued.

