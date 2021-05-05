Global Magnet Wire Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Magnet Wire market will register a 2.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 26240 million by 2025, from $ 24170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Magnet Wire business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Magnet Wire market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Magnet Wire, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Magnet Wire market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Magnet Wire companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Copper Magnet Wire

Aluminum Magnet Wire

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Motors

Transformers

Home Appliance

Reactor

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Superior Essex

Elektrisola

Rea

Liljedahl

Fujikura

Sumitomo Electric

Magnekon

Hitachi

Condumex

IRCE

Roshow Technology

Tongling Copper Crown Electrical

Shangfeng Industrial

Von Roll

Citychamp Dartong

Jingda

Ronsen Super Micro-Wire

Shanghai Yuke

Alconex

HONGYUAN

GOLD CUP ELECTRIC

Tianjin Jing Wei Electric Wire

Shenmao Magnet Wire

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Magnet Wire consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Magnet Wire market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Magnet Wire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Magnet Wire with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Magnet Wire submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Magnet Wire Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Magnet Wire Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Magnet Wire Segment by Type

2.2.1 Copper Magnet Wire

2.2.2 Aluminum Magnet Wire

2.3 Magnet Wire Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Magnet Wire Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Magnet Wire Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Magnet Wire Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Magnet Wire Segment by Application

2.4.1 Motors

2.4.2 Transformers

2.4.3 Home Appliance

2.4.4 Reactor

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Magnet Wire Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Magnet Wire Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Magnet Wire Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Magnet Wire Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

