Global Industrial Robot Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial Robot market will register a 15.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 30010 million by 2025, from $ 16710 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Industrial Robot business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Robot market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industrial Robot, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industrial Robot market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industrial Robot companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FANUC(Japan)

Omron Adept Technologies(US)

KUKA(Germany)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi(Japan)

ABB(Switzerland)

EPSON Robots(Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Staubli(Switzerland)

Comau(Italy)

Yamaha(Japan)

Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

Universal Robots(Denmark)

DENSO Robotics(Japan)

Toshiba(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

Star Seiki(Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

OTC Daihen(Japan)

Robostar(Korea)

Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)

STEP Electric Corporation

Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China)

Siasun(China)

Estun Automation(China)

IGM(Australia)

Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

JEL Corporation(Japan)

CLOOS(Germany)

Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Robot consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Robot market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Robot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Robot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Robot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Industrial Robot Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Industrial Robot Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Industrial Robot Segment by Type

2.2.1 Articulated Robots

2.2.2 Parallel Robots

2.2.3 SCARA Robots

2.2.4 Cylindrical Robots

2.2.5 Cartesian Robots

2.3 Industrial Robot Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Robot Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Robot Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Industrial Robot Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Electrical and Electronics

2.4.3 Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

2.4.4 Metal and Machinery

2.4.5 Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Industrial Robot Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Industrial Robot Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Industrial Robot Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Industrial Robot Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

