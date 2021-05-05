Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Size, Brief Analysis of Global Industry with Forecast Growth By 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global fetal and neonatal care equipment market has huge scope due to significant increase in birth rate and wide adoption of fetal and neonatal care equipment across all the geographies. Globally, the demand for fetal and neonatal care equipment market products is expected to rise further due to increase in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries for delivery. Rising birth rate and preterm birth rate are expected to boost global fetal and neonatal care equipment market.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Technological advancement and innovation in global fetal and neonatal care equipment market has created huge scope for global players to enter the market. Rise in medical tourism has created considerable scope for global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. Global fetal and neonatal care equipment market by product include global NICU equipment product, global labor and delivery product, other labor and delivery products which are widely adopted globally.

Additionally, the global adoption of fetal and neonatal care equipments enables the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market to grow fast. Global labor and delivery NICU and equipment market such as respiratory assistance device, infant ventilators market, oxygen hood market, feeding tubes market, intravenous lines, monitoring equipment and so on are expected to grow fast due to huge adoption.

In the present scenario the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is undergoing rapid expansion with adoption of technological support and innovative approaches. Global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is expecting significant expansion in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan and Korea. The key driving forces for the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market are: Global rise in birth rate and preterm-birth rate is driving the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market.

Global rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries have created huge scope for global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. Rise in fertility rate has positively influenced the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. Technological advancement enables the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market to bring huge scope for global labor and delivery equipment market.

The key players in global orthopedic software market are: Analogic corporation, Atom medical international Inc, Carefusion Corporation, Covidien PLC (Medtronic Inc), Criticare systems Inc, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Fisher & paykel healthcare ltd, GE healthcare, Getinge AB group, Masimo Corporation, Natus Medical Inc, Datascope Corp, Datex-Ohmeda, Inc., International Biomedical Inc., Mallinckrodt, Inc., Medical Data Electronics, Inc., Medical Research Laboratories, Inc., Medical Systems International Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., Novametrix Medical Systems, Inc., Oxford Instruments, Pace Tech, Inc., Protocol Systems, Inc., Radiometer America Inc., Respironics, Philips Healthcare, Roche Holdings Inc, Spacelabs Healthcare, Utah medical products Inc, Welch Allyn Inc, Siemens, Hewlett-Packard Medical Products Group.

Companies profiled include

1. Analogic corporation

2. Atom medical international inc

3. Carefusion corporation

4. Covidien PLC (Medtronic Inc)

5. Criticare systems Inc

6. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

7. Fisher & paykel healthcare ltd

8. GE healthcare

9. Getinge AB group

10. Masimo Corporation

11. Natus Medical inc

12. Datascope Corp.

13. Datex-Ohmeda, Inc.,

14. International Biomedical Inc.

15. Mallinckrodt, Inc.,

16. Medical Data Electronics, Inc.

17. Medical Research Laboratories, Inc.

18. Medical Systems International Corporation,

19. Nonin Medical, Inc.,

20. Novametrix Medical Systems, Inc.

21. Oxford Instruments

22. Pace Tech, Inc.,

23. Protocol Systems, Inc.

24. Radiometer America Inc.,

25. Respironics

26. Philips Healthcare

27. Roche Holdings Inc

28. Spacelabs Healthcare

29. Utah medical products Inc

30. Welch Allyn Inc

31. Siemens

This Research Report covers:

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR up to 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

