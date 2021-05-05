In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size with Global Demand Analysis, and Business Opportunities Outlook 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on In-Vitro Fertilization Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on In-Vitro Fertilization Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Infertility is one of the major concerns in the world. One out of six couples in the world suffers from some form of infertility. About 10% women aged 20-44 suffer from infertility. There are various causes for infertility which include physiological (20-30% cases), some cases include genetically induced disorders whereas sometimes it may be self induced as in case of contraceptive surgeries. The market is driven by rising awareness amongst couples, a strong and developed health structure in developing nations, low cost treatment options available, and rise in the new methods like in vitro activation and surrogacy.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The testing and treatment market is growing at a faster rate in males than females. The earlier social taboos among men regarding male fertility have been declining, leading to increase in the male infertility testing and treatment market.

The cost of fertility treatment varies vastly from country to country leading to a rise in medial tourism in relationship with fertility treatments Israel is one of the leading countries with high quality treatments for infertility. The success rate of infertility treatment in Israel is around 46% which in one of the best globally.

