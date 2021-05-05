Medical Automation Market 2021 Development, News and significant Growth with Regional Trends by Forecast 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Medical Automation Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Medical Automation Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The medical automation market is driven by growing need for error free and time saving technology in the healthcare industry. Growing number of innovative automation technologies is giving rise to global medical automation market. Governments and private bodies have understood the need of automation in healthcare sector and are providing significant funds. The automation is not just limited to logistics and manufacturing. It has reached operating rooms and diagnostic centers. The use of surgical robots is increasing. The rise of medical devices manufacturing, pharma industry and R&D in Asian market is also fuelling the growth in the market. However, certain factors such as high infrastructural and implementation cost, budget constraints for hospital, monopoly in surgical robotics market and limited awareness restrain the market growth.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233540

The market is segmented on the basis of imaging devices which includes automated imaging market (radiography, fluoroscopy, microscopy and capsule endoscopy), automated image analysis market and point of care testing market. Market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic. The medical automation market is further segmented into non-surgical and surgical automation market. Segmentation includes lab and pharmacy automation, logistics and training. The end users include hospitals and diagnostic, pharmacies, research labs & institutes and others.

The geographies include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America has the highest market share. The market consists of major market players and is well funded by government and private bodies alike. United States is the major market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow a significant rate which is driven by increasing number of multi-specialist hospitals, increasing number of manufacturing facilities of big pharma companies and increased funding.

Key companies in the market include Accuray Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Awarepoint Corp., Beckman Coulter Inc., Brainlab AG, CAE Ltd., Carefusion Corp., Carl Zeiss Group, Ekahau Inc., and others.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233540

Company Profiles

1. Accuray Inc.

2. Asahi Kasei Corp.

3. Awarepoint Corp.

4. Beckman Coulter Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

5. Brainlab AG

6. CAE Ltd.

7. Carefusion Corp.

8. Carl Zeiss Group

9. Ekahau Inc.

10. GE Healthcare (Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

11. Given Imaging Ltd.

12. Icad Inc.

13. Intuitive Surgical Inc.

14. Laerdal Medical As

15. Lifescan Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

16. Medtronic Inc.

17. Moog Inc.

18. Omnicell Inc.

19. Omron Corp.

20. Parata Systems LLC

21. Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

22. Roche Holding AG

23. Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

24. Simsurgery As

25. St. Jude Medical Inc.

26. Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

27. Stryker Corp.

28. Swisslog Holdings AG

29. Tecan Group Ltd.

30. Abbot Inc.

This Research report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR up to 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233540

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Global Pathology Devices Market

Global Fluoroscopy Market

Global Medical Dynamometer Market

Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts Market

Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Market

Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Technology Market