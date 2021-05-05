Mobile Healthcare Device Market Size | 2021 Covid-19 Impact on Healthcare Sector, Competitive Landscape with Global Forecast To 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Mobile Healthcare Device Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Mobile Healthcare Device Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

There has been significant progress seen in the mobile healthcare market due to sound and affordable innovative technologies and increase in life style oriented diseases and increase in smartphone users. SMBG, BP monitors, wearable devices and cardiac monitors have been leading the market. The buying criterion involves reliability, price, quality and brand. The most important aspect of buying in mobile healthcare market is the reliability of the app or device to garner information and take appropriative action. Mobile healthcare market is growing due to substantial need of patients who are monitored from home.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Companies profiled in this report include

1. Qualcommlife

2. Athenahealth

3. Apple

4. Voxiva

5. Telcare

6. Motion Computing

7. AliveCor

