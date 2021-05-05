Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers Market 2021 Industry Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A biomarker is biological feature that can be used to measure the presence or progress of disease or the effects of treatment. For example, prostate specific antigen (PSA) is a biomarker for cancer of prostate. Biomarkers enable the researchers to quickly see large number of biological analytics. The global market value of the Global CNS Biomarker market is expected to be a billion dollar opportunity by 2018. and the size of the global CNS Biomarker market is expected to increase immensely by 2028, at a solid compound annual growth rate in 2018 – 2028.

In the present scenario, the research and development in CNS market has paced up due to support from government and private players. Additionally, FDA approvals are giving rise to significant scope in biomarker market. Moreover, Technological advancement in the CNS biomarker diagnostics enables to expand CNS biomarker market and innovations are giving rise to growth of CNS biomarker market. Presently, the global CNS biomarker market is undergoing rapid expansion with the discovery of new applications and the development of existing technologies.

The key driving forces for the global CNS biomarker market are: Development in proteomics, genomics and imaging system in CNS biomarker. Funding from government and private players has also strengthened the CNS market. Increase in government spending/ private investment in healthcare budgets and R&D respectively, rising case of lifestyle related diseases and so on. Various factors such as High cost of CNS biomarker test and diagnostics are hindrances for the growth of CNS biomarker market. Reimbursement issues have left CNS biomarker market in doldrums.

The key players in global CNS biomarker market are Abastar MDX Inc, Thermo fisher scientific, Abiant Inc, EKFdiagnostics holdings Inc, Enzo biochem Inc, Acumen pharmaceuticals Inc, Adlyfe Inc, Alseres pharmaceuticals Inc, Apitope international, Aposense, Applied neurosolutions Inc, Avacta group plc, Merc & co. Inc, Avid radiopharmaceuticals Inc, Banyan biomarkers, Diagenic ASA, Exonhit therapeutics, Genenews ltd, Glycominds ltd, Great lakes neurotechnologies, Innogenetics biological, innovative neurotechnologies Inc, Metabolon Inc, Myriad RBM Inc, Oligomerix Inc, Opko health inc, Proteome sciences products, Ridge diagnostics and so on.

Companies Profiled

1. Abastar MDX Inc

2. Thermo fisher scientific

3. Abiant Inc

4. EKFdiagnostics holdings inc

5. Enzo biochem inc

6. Acumen pharmaceuticals Inc

7. Adlyfe Inc

8. Alseres pharmaceuticals Inc

9. Apitope international

10. Aposense

11. Applied neurosolutions Inc

12. Avacta group plc

13. Merck & co inc

14. Avid radiopharmaceuticals Inc

15. Banyan biomarkers

16. Diagenic ASA

17. Exonhit therapeutics

18. Genenews ltd

19. Glycominds ltd

20. Great lakes neurotechnologies

21. Innogenetics biologicals

22. Innovative neurotechnologies inc

23. Metabolon inc

24. Myriad RBM inc

25. Oligomerix inc

26. Opko health inc

27. Osta biotechnologies inc

28. Proteome sciences products

29. Psynova neurotech ltd

30. Ridge diagnostics

31. Satori pharmaceutical inc

32. Sabiosciences

