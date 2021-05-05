Drug Discovery Market Analysis 2021-2028 by Global Trends, Top Key Players, Demand Forecast With Impact Analysis of COVID-19 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Drug Discovery Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Drug Discovery Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drug Discovery Market by Country (United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, United Kingdom), Company Profiles, Share, Trends, Analysis, Size, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast 2020-2028

Drug discovery and development are key functions of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Drug discovery programs are essential for the introduction of new drugs. As more number of patients are diagnosed with new symptoms and syndromes. Drug discovery programs are usually lengthy and involve target identification, target validation, clinical trials, registration and approval. The whole process takes 15 years before the drug is officially launched and marketed. It is important for the governments to make their processes more coherent and less time consuming.

Also, policies should be made to make data sharing more efficient. Drugs discovery should be made cheaper by relaxing tax laws, decreasing duties on instrument exports, increasing government and private funding. Introduction of new drugs and changes in the laws can lead to reduced cost and pricing of new target drugs.

At present North American companies have the highest market share in the overall drug discovery market. Major drug discovery technology and service providers are established in the U.S. The market is driven by presence of manufacturing facilities and research labs of major drug manufacturers. North America is also the highest consumer of branded drugs. The assistance of government regulatory bodies and high level of awareness related to life threatening diseases also encourage drug manufacturers to work on target drug discovery.

Similar factors along with common regulations across Europe are responsible for a well developed market. European research labs and institutes are driven by favourable environment provided by the European Union. Chinese, Japanese and Indian companies are providing contract research services to major pharmaceutical companies in the West. China is the leading Asian country as major international pharmaceutical companies are building their manufacturing facilities in China.

Companies profiled include:

1. Sanofi

2. Johnson and Johnson

3. AstraZeneca

4. Bayer

5. BohringerIngheliem

6. Pfizer

7. GlaxoSmithKline

8. Eli Lily

9. Albany Molecular Research

10. Charles River Laboratories

11. Covance

12. Cyprotex

13. EVT innovate

14. Gen Script

15. Pharmaceutical Product Development

16. Quintiles

17. Viva Biotech

18. WIL research Laboratories

19. WUXI Apptech

