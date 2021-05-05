Minimally Invasive Surgical Instrument Market 2021 Industry Share and Size, Opportunities and Growth Forecast 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Minimally Invasive Surgical Instrument Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Minimally Invasive Surgical Instrument Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Globally Minimally invasive/non invasive surgery and devices are widely adopted due to increase in surgeries. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been a solid increase in the surgeries in the US. Earlier the surgeries involved with much pain, however, with the introduction of minimally invasive/non invasive surgeries the patient experiences less pain, shorter hospital stay, less complication, quick recovery and less blood loss. Additionally, the minimally invasive surgeries with minimum insertion leave very small scars compared to the traditional surgeries. As a result the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries paced up over the years.

The Minimally invasive/non invasive devices and surgical market is growing at an impressive pace with a CAGR of 11% during 2018 – 2028. The market is segmented on the basis of product and applications. The product includes wide range of devices such as endoscopic devices, handheld devices, guiding devices, inflation systems, surgical robots and so on. By applications the market is segmented in cardiothoracic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, diagnostics, and cosmetic surgery and so on. Moreover, the report has covered only the product market of global minimally invasive/non invasive surgery instrument and device market.

Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure, increase in life style oriented diseases such as Cancer, CVD, CHD, disability and other heart diseases is also influencing the minimally invasive/non invasive instrument and device market. Major players of minimally invasive/non invasive surgery and device market includes- GE Healthcare, Siemens, Stryker, Olympus, Medtronic, Abbott Diagnostics, Toshiba medical systems, Boston scientific, J&J, Aesculap, Intuitive surgical.

Companies Profiled include

1. Medtronic

2. Aesculap INC

3. Siemens

4. Abbot Laboratories

5. Smith & Nephew PLC

6. Given Imaging

7. Stryker

8. Boston Scientific

9. Intuitive Surgical

10. Biomet Inc

11. Johnson and Johnson

12. GE Healthcare

13. Philips

14. Conmed Corporation

15. Cooper Surgical Inc

16. Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc

17. Hitachi Medical Corporation

18. Karl Storz Endoscope Berlin GMBH

19. Olympus Corporation

20. Toshiba Medical Systems

