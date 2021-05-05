Cloud Market in Healthcare Analysis 2021-2028 by Technology, Emerging Trends, Demand Forecast With Impact Analysis of COVID-19 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Cloud Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on Cloud Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cloud Market In Healthcare technologies by Country (United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, United Kingdom), Company Profiles, Share, Trends, Analysis, Size, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast 2018-2028

Healthcare sector is one of the most dynamic sectors. Healthcare companies are looking to integrate and adopt IT to achieve greater business agility by increasing adaptability and achieving cost efficiency to enable focus on consumer needs and patient care. As consumers become tech savvy they demand a higher level of interaction – such as instant online access to information, products and services through their desktops and mobile devices.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

However, the traditional IT systems are struggling to meet these challenges and increase system effectiveness. Cloud companies can exploit these opportunities in the healthcare sector.

For instance, a recent development is cloud-based medical imaging and information management solutions that enable healthcare professionals to view and interpret patient images such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans simultaneously. This significantly reduces the long-term technology cost and increases the speed of patient care management.

Company Profile Include:

1. Microsoft

2. Qualcomm Life

3. Rackspace

4. Salesforce Inc.

5. Verizon

6. AT &T

7. Amazon Web Services

8. Oracle

9. IBM

10. SAP AG

11. Akamai

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. Deep profiles top competitive companies

