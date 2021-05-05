Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Analysis 2021-2028 Technology, Demand Forecast | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Virtual Reality (VR) technology is a computer-simulated environment that can recreate sensory experiences and stimulate presence in locations that are from the real world or may be from an imagined world. It has generated tremendous excitement in the healthcare industry where the applications of virtual reality technology extend to psychiatric, training, medical practice, and among other branches of medicine as a part of alternate therapies. Depression & PTSD, surgery simulation, phobia treatment, robotic surgery and skills training are the most common situations where the use of Virtual Reality Technology has proven successful.

Virtual Reality has also proven effective in treating pain by distracting the brain and reducing the need for drugs during painful and physically unpleasant treatments which reduce exposure to strong narcotics and addictive painkillers. Due to the expensive nature of this new technology, it is available in very limited parts of the world, mostly in developed countries. The demand for Virtual Reality Technology for treatments is increasing in healthcare, but expensive hardware, inadequate training of medical practitioners and lack of awareness amongst the patient population are some of the challenges faced by this market. However, the market is lucrative in the developed countries of Europe and North America though the opportunities are huge in emerging economies as the technology is still inaccessible in those countries.

U.S. market is driven by strong research and development and investment by government and private firm. In the U.S. virtual reality is being widely used in the training and development of healthcare professionals, it is being widely used in the treatment of depression and phobia.

Companies profiled include:

1. Artificial Life Inc.

2. Aruba Networks

3. CAE healthcare

4. Foursquare

5. Simulab Corp

6. Laster technologies

7. Immersion Corporation

8. Qualcomm

9. Samsung

10. Theraism

11. Vuxix Corp.

12. Worldciz LLC

13. The Virtual Reality Medical Center

14. Brainlab AG

15. GE Healthcare

16. Medtronic, Inc.

17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc

18. Stryker Corporation

19. Vital Images, Inc.

