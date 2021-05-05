Cosmetic Implant Market Share Report 2021 Opportunities and Growth Forecast 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Cosmetic Implant Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on Cosmetic Implant Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global cosmetic implant market includes products such as the biological implant, metal implant, ceramic implant, polymer implant, breast implant and so on. The global cosmetic implant market enables the doctors to implant various innovative implants made from ceramic, biological, polymer, metallic and other materials. Dental implants are expected to contribute highest in the global cosmetic implant market. Dental implants enable to take complete care of the patients through dentistry and implants. Dental surgery includes various oral procedures that involve cutting or removing tissue from mouth.

Global rise in incidence and prevalence rate of dental surgeries and implant are driving the global cosmetic implant market. Technological advancement and innovations in cosmetic implant market offer innovative cosmetic implants at attractive prices. The increase in awareness and healthcare spending enables the dental diagnostic & surgical market to grow significantly in the next few years. Additionally, the increasing number of plastic surgeries, dental clinics and other cosmetic implant hospitals across the geographies offer variety of services at a larger level and are expected to boost global cosmetic implant market.

The key players in global dental diagnostic and surgical market are Brainlab AG, 3M health care, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc, Allergan, Inc., Carefusion corporation, DENTSPLY International, Inc., Covidien PLC (Medtronic Inc), GC Aesthetics, Implantech Associates, Inc, Institut Straumann AG, GE healthcare, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Nobel Biocare Holding, AG Sientra, Inc., Spectrum Designs Medical, International Biomedical Inc., Philips Healthcare, Roche Holdings Inc, Siemens, Arion laboratories, Cereplas, Establishment labs, GC aesthetics, Groupe sebbin, Guangzhou wanhe plastic materials, Hans biomed, Ideal implant, Mentor worldwide (Johnson & Johnson),Polytech health & aesthetics, Sientra Inc., Silimed

