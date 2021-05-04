Frozen Skin Graft Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Until recent past, cultured epidermal cells had been utilized for the treatment of burn skin. However new application and culture techniques have led to growing consumer attraction towards frozen skin graft. According to the current scenario, several surgeons have pointed out that frozen skin graft has been significantly beneficial for treating full-thickness burns. Extensive wounds and burns application together are expected to hold significant share in frozen skin graft market during the forecast period. Preference for frozen skin graft increases in this application as it enables the cells to grow with wound dressing preventing occurrence of infections during healing process.

Lately, frozen skin graft has gained significant traction in the healing process of diabetic ulcers, which in turn drives the global market growth. Key players and manufacturers are expected to take immense efforts in increasing the production of frozen skin graft in order to meet the emerging demand for skin transplantation. Rapidly increasing incidences of the burn-related injuries is anticipated to continue stimulating the revenue growth of frozen skin graft market. Preference for minimally invasive procedures for improving cosmetic appeal for the patients from burns has further driven the demand for frozen skin graft. Trend from fast recovery of injury towards improvement in the long-term function coupled with quality of life is likely to surge demand for frozen skin graft.

Skin grafting is a procedure in which skin or skin substitute is surgically placed over an open wound or a burnt region to replace the damaged or missing skin. Skin grafting also makes use of autologous tissues or allogenic tissues. Although fresh tissues are preferred due to their higher rate of recovery, donor tissues may not be available at the time of surgery. To overcome this disadvantage, preservation of donor skin graft is done. Cryopreservation methods have been studied for many years to create frozen skin graft. Skin is the only organ that can be preserved at low temperatures. Preservation of skin graft was first demonstrated by Baronio in 1804. At the time, Baronio was able to preserve skin for up to one hour. Developments in the field were brought about by Wentscher in 1903 when he first refrigerated skin graft. Since then, the technology of cryopreservation of skin grafts has seen drastic advancements, which have resulted in frozen skin grafts that are acelluar and have longer shelf life.

Among all applications of frozen skin grafts, burn wounds make the most potential application, in particular for partial thickness burns. This is because in partial thickness burn wounds, there is sufficient capillary circulation in the remaining dermis and the wound should only be covered to reduce loss of fluids and ensure recovery of the skin. Some of the companies that offer frozen skin grafts are Organogenesis Inc., Tissue Regenix Group Plc, AlloSource and others.

Frozen skin grafts are available in two forms: split-thickness skin grafts and full-thickness skin grafts. Split-thickness skin graft consists of only the epidermal layer while the full-thickness skin graft involves both the layers of the skin, i.e. epidermis and dermis. Partial thickness burns or wounds are treated using split-thickness frozen skin grafts. Deep wounds require the use of full-thickness frozen skin grafts for faster and better recovery of the skin.

Frozen Skin Graft Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the frozen skin graft market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of infections that cause necrosis of the skin is another reason driving the growth of the frozen skin graft market. However, easy availability of acellular dermal matrix that can be stored at room temperature is a big threat to the frozen skin grafts market. The abundant availability of acellular dermal matrix as a substitute for frozen skin grafts may hinder the market growth slightly.

Frozen Skin Graft Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global frozen skin graft market can be segmented on the basis of graft thickness, application, end users and geography.

Based on graft thickness, the global frozen skin graft market is segmented into:

Split-thickness

Full-thickness

Based on application, the global frozen skin graft market is segmented into:

Extensive wounds

Burns

Skin loss due to infection

Skin cancers

Others

Based on end users, the global frozen skin graft market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Burn Centers

Specialty Clinics

Trauma Centers

Frozen Skin Graft Market: Overview

The global frozen skin graft is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Frozen skin graft products will witness tough competition from players that offer acellular dermal matrix that can be maintained at room temperatures and are potential substitutes for frozen skin grafts that may hinder the market growth slightly. Frozen skin grafts can be broadly classified based on the thickness of the graft into split-thickness and full thickness grafts. Frozen skin grafts have a number of applications that include diabetic foot ulcers, wounds, burns, breast reconstruction and others similar applications.

Frozen Skin Graft Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global frozen skin graft market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global frozen skin graft market owing to technological advancements, awareness amongst general public, increasing healthcare spending and substantial reimbursements. The frozen skin graft market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increased R&D spending and advancements in technology.

Frozen Skin Graft Market: Key Players

The global market for frozen skin graft is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global frozen skin graft market are Organogenesis Inc., Tissue Regenix Group Plc, and AlloSource, among others.

