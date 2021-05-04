Porcelain Tiles Market 2020 : Vendor Overview By Key Customers, Offerings, Geographic And Segment Focus With Forecast To 2030

The global porcelain tiles market is expected to be driven by a rise in demand from commercial and residential sectors, an increase in disposable income and rise in the standard of living, especially in developing regions, growth in the government and private construction and infrastructural spending. These porcelain tiles are made from raw materials that offer stain and chemical protection, crack resistance nature, increased durability, superior water resistance, and clean-up due to protective coatings.

Rising aesthetic importance of residential and commercial places, increasing urbanization, and growth in industrialization in developing economies are the key factors expected to propel the growth of the global porcelain tiles market.

Due to the rising population and urbanization there is a demand for construction of large buildings with aesthetic looks, better reliability, and sustainability leading to the growth of the global porcelain tiles market. Producers are focusing on the production of porcelain tiles for residential usage because of a rise in new installation and replacement activities in the residential sector.

The Porcelain tiles marketer port covers exhaustive analysis on:

Porcelain tiles market Segments

Porcelain tiles market Dynamics

Porcelain tiles market Size

Porcelain tiles market Supply & Demand

Porcelain tiles market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Porcelain tiles market Competition & Companies involved

Porcelain tiles market Technology

Porcelain tiles market Value Chain

Porcelain Tiles Market Segmentation

Porcelain tiles market can be segmented based on raw materials, type, application, and distribution channel.

Based on raw material, porcelain tiles market is segmented into: Clay Feldspar Silica Talc Kaolin Zircon Alumina Sand

Based on type, porcelain tiles market is segmented into: Full body tile Unglazed porcelain tile Glazed porcelain tile (standard & coloured) Twin pressed

Based on application, the porcelain tiles market is segmented into: Residential Commercial Replacement



Porcelain Tiles Market Key Players

The prominent players in the market are focused on developing low cost, efficient and aesthetic products due to increased demand from customers. Porcelain Tiles market share is fragmented in nature.

Mohawk Industries, INC

Lamosa

Kale Group

Mulia

Lasselsberger

RAK

Ceramica Carmelo Fior

Pamesa

Kajaria Tiles

Geographically, the Porcelain tiles market has been classified into seven regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to witness a notable growth in the global porcelain tiles market over the forecast period because of growth in the construction sector. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the porcelain tiles market, and to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to presence of large number of producers as well as consumers, and rise in demand from commercial and residential construction sector.

