Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Size 2021, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027 | Velcro, 3M, APLIX

The report titled Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Hook and Loop Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Hook and Loop Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi, Binder, Shingyi, Lovetex, Essentra Components, HALCO, Krahnen & Gobbers, Dunlap, DirecTex, Jieji, ISHI-INDUSTRIES, Tesa, Magic Fastners, Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Nylon

Polyester

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Footwear and Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other



The Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Hook and Loop Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape

1.2 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Footwear and Apparel

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Velcro

7.1.1 Velcro Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.1.2 Velcro Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Velcro Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Velcro Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Velcro Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.2.3 3M Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 APLIX

7.3.1 APLIX Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.3.2 APLIX Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.3.3 APLIX Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 APLIX Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 APLIX Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Kuraray Group

7.4.1 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Kuraray Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 YKK

7.5.1 YKK Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.5.2 YKK Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.5.3 YKK Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 YKK Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 YKK Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Paiho

7.6.1 Paiho Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.6.2 Paiho Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Paiho Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Paiho Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Paiho Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jianli

7.7.1 Jianli Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jianli Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jianli Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Jianli Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jianli Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Heyi

7.8.1 Heyi Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.8.2 Heyi Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Heyi Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Heyi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Heyi Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Binder

7.9.1 Binder Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.9.2 Binder Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Binder Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Binder Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Binder Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shingyi

7.10.1 Shingyi Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shingyi Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shingyi Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shingyi Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shingyi Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Lovetex

7.11.1 Lovetex Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lovetex Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Lovetex Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Lovetex Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Lovetex Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Essentra Components

7.12.1 Essentra Components Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.12.2 Essentra Components Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Essentra Components Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Essentra Components Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Essentra Components Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 HALCO

7.13.1 HALCO Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.13.2 HALCO Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.13.3 HALCO Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 HALCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 HALCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Krahnen & Gobbers

7.14.1 Krahnen & Gobbers Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.14.2 Krahnen & Gobbers Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Krahnen & Gobbers Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Krahnen & Gobbers Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Krahnen & Gobbers Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Dunlap

7.15.1 Dunlap Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dunlap Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Dunlap Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Dunlap Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Dunlap Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 DirecTex

7.16.1 DirecTex Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.16.2 DirecTex Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.16.3 DirecTex Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 DirecTex Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 DirecTex Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Jieji

7.17.1 Jieji Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jieji Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Jieji Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Jieji Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Jieji Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 ISHI-INDUSTRIES

7.18.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.18.2 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.18.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Tesa

7.19.1 Tesa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.19.2 Tesa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Tesa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Tesa Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Tesa Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Magic Fastners

7.20.1 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.20.2 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Magic Fastners Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Magic Fastners Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

7.21.1 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Corporation Information

7.21.2 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape

8.4 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Growth Drivers

10.3 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

