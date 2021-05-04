Global Proanthocyanidins Market 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Whipsmartmi.com offers “Global Proanthocyanidins Market” from its research database. The report is spread across 150 pages and could be browsed @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Proanthocyanidins-Market

Key market players in the Proanthocyanidins Market includes Naturex (France), Indena SPA (Italy), Nexira Inc. (France), Polyphenolics (US), Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), Natac (China), Eevia Health (Finland), Fruit D’or (Canada), Scott Laboratories (US), Elementa Food Ingredients (France), and Changsha Botaniex Inc. (China).

North America is the fastest-growing market for proanthocyanidins; it is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is a large consumer of proanthocyanidins. The rise in the aging population, increased the consumption of healthy food, and growing demand for pharmaceuticals are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Proanthocyanidins Market, By Source

Cranbery

Grapeseeds

Pine Bark

Others

Proanthocyanidins Market, By Type

Type A

Type B

Proanthocyanidins Market, By Application

Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Proanthocyanidins Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East & Africa

The proanthocyanidins market is estimated to see rapid growth in upcoming years. Increasing preference for products with natural ingredients, rising demand for functional food & beverage products, and growing application in the personal and cosmetic industries are some of the factors driving the growth of the proanthocyanidins market. The cranberry segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the market for proanthocyanidins during the forecast period as it offers several health benefits that make it a versatile ingredient for use in the food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. Type A proanthocyanidins derived from cranberries have a unique molecular structure that exhibits potent bacterial antiadhesion activities, which help in maintaining personal hygiene.

The pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, followed by the functional food & beverages and personal care & cosmetics segments. With the rise in the aging population, consumers are becoming more conscious and aware of various diseases that can be prevented by consuming natural foods and supplements. This concern has driven the growth of the pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment in the proanthocyanidins market.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the new application areas for the market that companies are exploring?

Who are some of the key players operating in the market and how intense is the competition?

What kind of competitors and stakeholders would be interested in this market? What will be their go-to-market strategy, and which emerging market will be of significant interest?

How are the current R&D activities and M&A’s in the proanthocyanidins market projected to create a disrupting environment in the coming years?

What will be the level of impact of new product launches on the revenues of stakeholders, due to the benefits offered by proanthocyanidins, such as increasing revenue, environmental regulatory compliance, and sustainable profits for the suppliers?

