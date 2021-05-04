Global Refrigerated Transport Market 2021 Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & ROW

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the refrigerated transport market. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing investments by governments in this region for transportation infrastructure development projects related to highways, railway, and airport constructions. The Chinese transport ministry is also focusing on speeding up the construction of logistics hubs for transport and storage in the country.

Browse the full report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Refrigerated-Transport-Market

Key players in the Global Refrigerated Transport Market includes General Mills (US), Conagra Foods (US), Kraft Heinz Company (US), Nestle (Switzerland), Associated British Foods (UK), Kerry Group (Ireland), Unilever (UK), Mccain Foods Limited (Canada), Samworth Brothers Limited (UK), and Iceland Foods Ltd. (UK).

Refrigerated Transport Market, By Application

Chilled Food Products

Milk

Bakery & confectionery Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Fresh fruit & vegetables

Frozen Food Products

Ice Cream

Frozen Dairy Products

Processed Meat

Fish & Seafood

Bakery Products

Refrigerated Transport Market, By Mode of Transport

Refrigerated Road Transport

Refrigerated LCV (Van)

Refrigerated MHCV (Truck)

Refrigerated HCV (Trailers & Semi-Trailers)

Refrigerated Sea Transport

Refrigerated Rail Transport

Refrigerated Air Transport

Refrigerated Transport Market, By Temperature

Single-temperature

Multi-temperature

Refrigerated Transport Market, By Technology

Vapor Compression Systems

Air-Blown Evaporators

Eutectic Devices

Refrigerated Transport Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Others

Request for a sample [email protected] https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/fn0411/Refrigerated-Transport-Market

The growth of the refrigerated transport market is attributed to the increasing trade of perishable commodities at a global level, as lower tariffs enable ease of cross-border movement of perishable goods. In addition, technological advancements in refrigerated systems, particularly technological solutions introduced by refrigerated transport service providers for reducing the environmental impact, are projected to enable their ease of operations. Integration of multi-temperature systems is further projected to create growth opportunities for refrigerated transport service providers and frozen & chilled food product manufacturers. However, the market growth is projected to remain hindered due to challenges such as the maintenance of products during transportation, lack of infrastructure in emerging countries, and rise in fuel costs. The fish & seafood segment accounted for the largest share. The market is projected to witness high growth prospects in the fish & seafood segment during the forecast period. Manufacturers are offering frozen and canned food options that promote longer shelf life. Fast-paced lifestyles have led to an increasing preference for home delivery services, as it significantly reduces the cooking time. These factors are projected to create lucrative opportunities for frozen fish & seafood manufacturers and refrigerated transport service providers in the coming years.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the growth opportunities in the refrigerated transport market?

What are the major applications of refrigerated transport?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics?

What are some of the major challenges and restraints that the industry faces?

Which are the key players operating in the market and what initiatives have they undertaken over the past few years?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090