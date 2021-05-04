Timber Frames Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2031

Novel upfront technology and planning in framing turnkey designs of timber frame buildings are set to provide higher growth to the market over the long-term forecast period. Integrated frame designs are anticipated to cut construction schedule times by nearly 50%, and the overall cost of labor as well that is incurred with conventional building methods.

Also, lowered cost of construction and attractive designs, and consumer inclination towards selected turnkey designs, will bolster overall demand for timber frames. Strong supply-side winds are expected to turn the tables towards the brighter side and provide long-term headwinds to the timber frames market.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global timber frames market is set to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

United Kingdom Timber Frames Landscape

Europe holds a driving position of the market with the highest anticipated growth rate of timber frame penetration. Of all the countries considered in the region, the United Kingdom holds significant potential demand ratio of the timber frames market in the region.

Strong inclination of the construction industry in the region towards timber frames will bolster the long-term stance of the market. Apart from consumer inclination, positive network externalities and regional policies reinforce demand for timber frames. Apart from economic factors, cultural heritage of the European region will act as a key market steering factor over the forecast period.

Owing to the aforementioned regional factors, the market is assessed to expand at a rate of over 7% through 2030.

Competition Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent timber frame manufacturers in its report:

Randek

Taylor Lane Timber Frame Limited

Walker Timber Engineering

Persimmon Plc

WIGO GROUP

Low Field Timber Frames

Canadian Timber Frames

Tamlin Timber Frames

Bensonwood

Texas Timber Frames

Purcell Timber Frames Homes

British Colombia Timber Frames Co.

