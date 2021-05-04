Cutlery Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2031

The cutlery market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 10 billion by 2030, with the growth rate pegged at over 6% from 2020 to 2030. The market has seen multiple changes in recent years, with increasing bans on single-use plastic cutlery. The trend of bans is highly evident in countries such as the United States, Canada and Germany, among others.

These bans related to the cutlery market have led to changing preferences of OEM suppliers and commercial end users such as HoReCa. The market is expected to experience fluctuations in demand during the short term, but innovations by manufacturers are expected to reset the lifecycle of multiple products in the cutlery market space.

Cutlery Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the cutlery market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, end use, sales channel, and region.

Product End Use Sales Channel Region Spoons Food Service Outlets Direct Sales North America Soup Spoons HoReCa Modern Trade Latin America Forks Institutional Food Service Specialty Stores Europe Knives Residential Usage Online Retail East Asia Sporks Other End Uses Other Sales Channels South Asia and Oceania Chopsticks MEA Straws Stirrers Others

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Cutlery Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Cutlery Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Cutlery Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Cutlery Market: Competitive Analysis

The global cutlery market is fragmented in nature, with top players accounting for nearly 30% of global revenue. High fragmentation and high concentration of regional players is one of the key characteristics of the cutlery market. The market is expected to move towards consolidation over the coming years. Emerging players with sustainable materials such as reusable and edible cutlery are expected to increase competition in the lower tiers of the cutlery market.

For instance in 2020, Akvila Cutlery launched a reusable cutlery line made from renewable PP polymers. Similar new product launches are expected in the cutlery market, which are expected to rejuvenate the product life cycle of cutlery types.

