Cigarette Paper Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2031

The global cigarette paper market is poised to expand at a CAGR of a little over 2% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Historically, the market has witnessed a growth rate of 1.4% over the past 5 years, owing to decreasing demand for cigarettes on the back of surging prices and taxes. However, demand for cigarette paper is still steady to trillions of units of cigarettes being manufactured across the globe.

Nearly 6.5 trillion cigarettes were sold in 2019, which translates to more than 80% of global cigarette paper demand. Even though the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes has created a critical situation for factory-made cigarettes, it is still not in a position to overtake actually cigarettes anytime soon.

The COVID-19 pandemic exhibited an opportunity for cigarette manufacturers and suppliers to enhance their product offerings towards roll your own cigarette paper. While factory-made cigarette manufacturing facilities were shut down, the roll your own segment came as a saviour for the market.

What is the Pricing Equilibrium in the Cigarette Paper Space?

Cigarette paper prices have been steadily increasing over the past half-decade. Key players present in regions such as East Asia and Europe are seen as major contributors to market growth. The explicit nature of tobacco-related papers requires exclusive papermaking equipment, technical expertise, and R&D capabilities to meet demanding customer specifications. These factors have limited the number of competitors capable of servicing global cigarette manufacturers.

Apart from the above-mentioned factors, foreign trade tariffs amongst powerful economies have played a major role in deciding the global average price. Therefore, prices are expected to increase at a nominal rate over the coming years.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2736

Regional analysis includes

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent cigarette paper manufacturers in its report:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.,

Delfort Group AG

Republic Technologies International

Richer Paper Co., Ltd.,

Glatz Group

Pura Group

Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co., Ltd.

Miquel Y Costas

NIPPON PAPER PAPYLIA CO., LTD.

Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd.

PT BUKIT Muria Jaya (BMJ)

