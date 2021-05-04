Massive Wood Slabs Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2031

Demand for massive wood slabs is projected to witness significant increment, globally, over the forecast period, due to increasing preference for wooden furniture among consumers, especially in developed regions. Rapid urbanization and improved lifestyle in these regions have led to significant upsurge in demand for wooden furniture, which has subsequently increased demand for massive wood slabs.

As such, manufacturers have also increased their production of massive wood slabs and wood products. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in the year 2018, production of forest products increased by around 5% and international wood trade value was 11% higher as compared to year 2017.

According to a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global massive wood slabs market will expand at CAGR of 5% in terms of value, and will account for more than US$ 2 billion by the end of forecast period (2020–2030).

Massive Wood Slabs Market Analysis by Sales Channel

Global emergence of the e-Commerce sales channel has influenced the wood industry on a huge scale. In developed countries, leading wood industry players have either established their own e-Commerce sites or have made their products available on other popular e-Commerce portals. Several companies have also started dedicated e-Commerce sites for wood products. For instance, U.S.-based wood products company KC Custom Hardwoods has started its own e-Commerce website for the sale of its massive wood slabs across the country.

Another U.S.-based company, The Lumber Shack, has tied up with an international e-Commerce site for sale of its products, internationally. In Fact.MR’s study, the timber online stores sales channel in poised to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR 5%, and account for around 17% value share of the global massive wood slabs market by the end of the forecast period.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Global Massive Wood Slabs Market: Scope of the Report

Fact.MR published an exclusive forecast report on the massive wood slabs market for the period of 2020-2030. The foremost objective of the massive wood slabs market report is to pitch spearhead insights on the market scenario, demand generators, and technological advancements in the market. Also, the massive wood slabs market study addresses key dynamics that are expected to diversify the adoption and future prominence of massive wood slabs.

The report on the massive wood slabs market begins with an executive overview, in which, product definition has been provided. The report further proceeds with the taxonomy of the massive wood slabs market, elaborating on key segments. The report also outlines visionary insights on the dynamics of the massive wood slabs market, including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and pricing analysis, along with key buying factors.

